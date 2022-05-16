PBKS Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Will Punjab's powerplay specialist return? Mayank's Kings in quest for playoff berth

Punjab Kings will seek consistency as they face a faltering Delhi Capitals side at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. Both teams have had struggles to notch up two wins in a row and they currently are in desperate need of a win to stay afloat in the playoff race. Punjab head to the fixture high on confidence after a comfortable 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mayank Agarwal-led side looks to continue the winning momentum and string back-to-back wins at the business end of the tournament. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Punjab have a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to batting. In the last game against Bangalore, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow produced blistering knocks to help Punjab amass 209 for nine in 20 overs. Bairstow hit a 21-ball half-century but perished on 66 before Livingstone took charge and scored a 42 ball 70.

While skipper Mayank continue his inconsistent patch with the bat, Livingstone continued with the attack. Punjab will hope for the English pair of Bairstow and Livingstone to do an encore. They have also got Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to add a brisk partnership at the start.

On the bowling front, Punjab rely heavily on Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. Sandeep Sharma has been tidy but could do with some wickets in the powerplay. He was replaced by Harpreet Brar in the last game it's yet to be seen if the Indian quick gets a chance against the Capitals. Sandeep has an experience of playing 100-plus IPL games with 54 wickets against the powerplay. He will hope to provide those early breakthroughs inside the first six overs.

Ahead of Match 64 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Punjab Kings...

Openers: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan

Top and middle-order: Bhanuka Raajpaksa, Mayank Agarwal

Power hitter: Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma

Spin options: Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar

Pacers: Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Raajpaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar/Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Changes from the last match: David Warner continues to enjoy his purple patch and the onus will be on Rabada to remove him early. The wickets have slowed up as the tournament has progressed and Sandeep's place in the eleven remains uncertain. It will be a toss-up between Brar and Sandeep according to the surface and bowling strategy.

