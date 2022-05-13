PBKS Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab to launch all-out attack with crucial changes

Coming to think of it, Punjab Kings have a fairly straightforward equation. They need to win their remaining three matches in order to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The task, however, is easier said done. Their first obstacle will be the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore, who too are fighting for a spot in top four if not top two.

The Mayank Agarwal-led team is currently in the eighth spot with 10 points in 11 matches but unlike Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, PBKS still have their fate in their own hands.

PBKS' loss Rajasthan Royals in their last IPL 2022 encounter put forward a few questions in front of their bowling unit. In Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar, they have two bowlers who can contain the batters. Rishi Dhawan can also do the same job with his variation and experience.

But it is the lack of a genuine wicket-taking option that is hurting them the most currently. Apart from South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada, they really don't have a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball.

Sandeep Sharma has been good in patches but he hasn't been able to strike with the new ball and on his off days he can leak a lot of runs.

Therefore, it might not be a bad idea to try out a new option in the must-win match against RCB at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Here is PBKS Predicted XI vs RCB

Openers: They should continue to open with Shikhar Dhawan and onny Bairstow

Top and middle-order: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Power hitter: Jitesh Sharma

Spin Options: Rahul Chahar

Seam-bowling options: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Rishi Dhawan

Changes from last match: Young pacer Ishan Porel can be a good option with the new ball. He can support Kagiso Rabada and look for wickets early on. Also, Pushing Liam Livingstone at number 3 to launch an all-out attack in the beginning might not be bad idea.

PBKS Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh

