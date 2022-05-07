PBKS Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Mayank likely to make 2 forced changes as star all-rounder set for return to XI

The Punjab Kings have had an inconsistent season in the 2022 Indian Premier League so far, and will aim to keep their chances for a playoff qualification alive when they take on the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the double-header Saturday. The PBKS returned to winning ways in their previous match against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, when Mayank Agarwal's men thoroughly outclassed Hardik Pandya's side by 8 wickets. After restricting the GT to 143/8, Punjab Kings chased down the target with four overs remaining, gaining a huge boost in their Net Run Rate. With a win over GT, the Kings will enter the top-4. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the PBKS prepare for the clash against Titans, take a look at their probable XI:

Openers: Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan; The PBKS captain is likely to return to the opening spot after Jonny Bairstow failed to make a mark in the position in the previous game against GT, where he was dismissed on 1.

Top and Middle-order: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow/Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma; Rajapaksa made an important contribution at no.3 in the previous game against GT, where he scored 40 off 28 deliveries. If Rahul Chahar is unavailable for the game against RR, the side might be forced to bench Bairstow to ensure four foreign players in the XI, as Odean Smith might replace Chahar. Depending on the situation, Shahrukh Khan and Liam Livingstone can interchange the positions at no.4 and 5 respectively.

Power-hitter: Liam Livingstone; Livingstone is undoubtedly the power-hitter of this PBKS side, and had remained unbeaten of 30 off just 10 balls.

Spinner/All-rounder: Rahul Chahar/Odean Smith; The West Indian can make a return to the XI if Chahar is unavailable.

Pacers: Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma; The PBKS pace attack produced a brilliant performance in the game against GT and will be aiming to back upon the momentum against RR.

PBKS predicted XI against RR: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow/Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chahar/Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

