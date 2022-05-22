PBKS Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Uncapped pacer likely to make Punjab debut as Mayank's men aim to sign off with win

The Punjab Kings might have been eliminated from the reckoning for playoffs, but Mayank Agarwal's men would aim to end their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign on a high against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. The Kings remained fairly inconsistent in this season and their playoffs hopes ended earlier this week when Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a convincing 8-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans. Like PBKS, Hyderabad have also been knocked out of the playoff race and both teams enter the final game of the league stage with a nothing-to-lose approach. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In their previous game against Delhi Capitals, PBKS' batting order failed to deliver as the Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, and Mayank Agarwal – the no.3, 4, and 5 respectively in the game – combined to score a total of 7 runs in the 160-run chase. Throughout the season, the Punjab side shuffled with its batting order which resulted in a lack of stability, and the side would be aiming for an improved outing when they face Sunrisers on Sunday.

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada has been impressive for the Punjab Kings (22 wickets in the season so far); however, he lacked support from other bowlers. While Arshdeep did impress with his economical figures throughout the season, experienced pacers like Rishi Dhawan and Sandeep Sharma failed to step up. Among spinners, Rahul Chahar also had a decent season (14 wickets in 13 matches), but like Rabada, he also lacked support from others.

As Punjab Kings prepare for the game against Sunrisers, take a look at their probable XI for the game:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow

Middle-order: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone

Power-hitter: Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma

Spin: Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Pace: Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS probable XI vs SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh

Changes in playing XI: PBKS could give a chance to Ishan Porel, who is yet to play a game for the side. He will likely be replacing the underperforming Rishi Dhawan.

