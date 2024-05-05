'Rinku Singh is coming': Shivam Dube shown no mercy after back-to-back golden ducks in IPL 2024 post T20WC selection

Shivam Dube was probably among the happiest last Tuesday when he made the cut to the 15-member India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad on the back of his stellar show in the 2023 and ongoing 2024 editions of the Indian Premier League. However, over the next five days, Dube incurred back-to-back golden ducks for Chennai Super Kings, leaving fans worried as they sent the left-hander a ‘Rinku Singh’ warning. Shivam Dube registered back-to-back ducks in IPL 2024 in a space of five days

Dube's position in the T20 World Cup squad was never in doubt after a stunning show in the opening half of the IPL 2024 season, in addition to the back-to-back fifties he scored against Afghanistan in India's last and final T20I home series before the World Cup earlier in January. He had also picked two wickets in the contest.

Furthermore, India captain Rohit Sharma went a step ahead to even hint at Dube's selection in the playing XI for India at the World Cup, purely owing to his power-hitting, although he also expects the CSK star to role his arms for a few overs.

"We needed someone to come in middle overs and play that role. We picked Shivam Dube based on what he has done in IPL and a few games he played before IPL," he said in a press conference held at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. "I will be expecting if we need Shivam to ball a few overs, he will. Same with Hardik, he has come and bowled whenever needed. All-rounders must do that whatever their role is."

However, since the big announcement on Tuesday, Dube incurred back-to-back dismissals for golden duck, both against Punjab Kings. He was undone by Harpreet Brar on May 1 in Chepauk and by Rahul Chahar on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The dismissals did not go down well with fans on social media who were quick to point out that a certain Rinku, who is part of the reserves list, is in waiting to make the main squad for the World Cup.

Following Dube's dismissal, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja did try to pull things back with the latter scoring 43, but CSK only managed to score 167 for nine in 20 overs. Rahul and Harshal Patel were the pick of the bowlers with both picking three wickets each.