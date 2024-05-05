Lahore [Pakistan], : Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday that each player will be awarded $100,000 if the Men in Green go on to lift the T20 World Cup, according to Geo News. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announces whopping cash prize for each player if Pakistan win T20 WC

The marquee event will take place in June in the USA and the West Indies. Before the upcoming event, Pakistan will tour Ireland and England to gear up for the tournament as they look to taste World Cup glory yet again.

Ahead of their upcoming tour, the PCB chairman hosted a luncheon for the Pakistan cricket team at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led team will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series from May 10 to 14. After the conclusion of the series, the Men in Green will travel to England for a four-match T20I series which will kick off on May 22.

Naqvi offered some words of encouragement to the player during the meet and said as quoted from Geo News, "Don't care about anyone. Play only for Pakistan. All the players stand united [...] showcase teamwork and god willing, victory will be yours. The nation has a lot of expectations from you [...] we hope that you will raise the Pakistani flag this time," Naqvi said.

During the luncheon, Naqvi also presented special jerseys to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah. Rizwan was recognised for completing 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. While Naseem received a special jersey for completing 100 wickets in the shortest format of cricket.

Earlier this week, Pakistan announced the T20I squad for their upcoming series against Ireland and England. Star Men in Green pacer Haris Rauf returned to the squad after missing the recently concluded New Zealand series due to a shoulder injury.

Apart from Rauf, seamer Hasan Ali will also make his comeback in the squad which will travel to Ireland and England for the 20-over series.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam , Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

