PCB chief Ramiz Raja pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: 'Her death has left me music broken'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The icon had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia as well.

The demise of Mangeshkar has triggered an outpouring of grief from all parts of the world, with tributes also coming in from neighbouring countries Pakistan and Bangladesh. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja also condoled the death of the singing legend, saying she was the "epitome of grace."

"Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility, and simplicity, and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken," tweeted Raja.

Widely known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. She was awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2001 in recognition of her contributions. She is is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive "Bharat Ratna".

As a mark of respect, the Union government has announced two-day national mourning, and the national flag will fly at half-mast on February 6 and 7. Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, she recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to Mangeshkar. He wrote, "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world (sic)."

Earlier, Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam called Lata Mangeshkar an "unparalleled icon" and condoled the demise of the legendary singer. "End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji," he tweeted.