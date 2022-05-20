PCB reacts after Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces massive criticism for bringing brother to net practice, video viral

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's decision to bring brother Safeer to net practice and allow him to use the facilities at the High Performance Centre in Lahore was against the guidelines of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB decided to remind Babar after videos and photos of him assisting brother Safeer in a practice at the HPC created a stir on social media. The incident also drew criticism from former cricketers like Tanvir Ahmed.

Safeer posted a video of him batting in the nets of the HPC under the watchful eyes of Babar. In the video, Safeer was seen batting against Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani.

The social media post caused a ruckus as the PCB policies governing its High Performance Centre clearly state that only Pakistan players, first class players or junior cricketers can use the facilities and staff at the HPC with permission of the authorities. Babar's younger brother is yet to make any impact as a player at a higher level.

"Babar came to the centre three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which was brought to the notice of the board," a reliable source in the PCB told news agency PTI.

He conceded that since no Pakistan player was allowed to bring any of his relatives or friends to the HPC for practice, Babar was politely reminded about his indiscretion and told to not repeat it again.

"He is our national team captain and the matter was handled in a manner where he was politely reminded about the situation and he agreed," the source said.

Babar has started having daily nets at the HPC in preparation for the coming international season with the PCB also inviting around 60 players in two batches to attend two week conditioning camps to prepare for the new season.

(With PTI inputs)

