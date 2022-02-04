'People said to me 'look, he is the most promising of all your youngsters'': Gavaskar on India's 22-year-old rising star

Over the last couple of years, the Indian cricket team has handed caps to several debutants. From the likes of Mohammed Siraj to Suryakumar Yadav to Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur. There has been no death of promising Indian youngsters creating an impression for themselves, so much so that it is began causing a headache for selectors. It was due to this immense depth in India's bench strength that in August of last year, India fielded separate teams in two different parts of the world, with the Test side facing England in the UK and the limited-overs squad touring Sri Lanka for six matches.

Of the many youngsters that have come to the fore, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recalls the early impressions of one such cricketer. Four years ago, when India had won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, Gavaskar recalls ‘hearing a lot’ about the youngster who would go on to play for India and in merely three matches, leave a massive impact.

"Shubman Gill has been somebody I had heard a lot about, particularly after the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. A lot of people who played a lot of Test cricket came to me and said look he is probably the most promising of all youngsters," Gavaskar said during the documentary 'Down Underdogs' premiering on the Sony Sports Network.

Gill endured a lukewarm start to his India career. During the 2019 tour of New Zealand, Gill played his first ever international game for India, and scored only 9 and 7 in the first two games. Gill would have to wait for over a year to play his next match for India. In December of 2020, Gill scored 33 against Australia in Canberra in a match which India won by 13 runs.

A month later, Gill would receive his moment under the sun, when he received his Test cap. Replacing Prithvi Shaw in the Playing XI at the MCG Test, the youngster batted with maturity, scoring 35 and 45 not out and followed it with a maiden half-century in the drawn Sydney Test. However, Gill would preserve his best of the last. With India chasing 328 to win, the 22-year-old batter gave India a rock-solid start at the top scoring 91, a knock which often gets overshadow by Rishabh Pant’s brilliant 89 not out.

Needless to say, Gill became an automatic pick in the home series against England, but couldn't quite repeat the same heroics against Australia. In four Tests, Gill tallied just 119 runs with one fifty. He played the World Test Championship final against New Zealand without making a significant contribution before a shin injury ruled him out of the England Tests.