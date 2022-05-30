'Personality off the field does not matter. People love Pandya because...': Sehwag's massive praise for Hardik

Gujarat Titans on Sunday claimed the IPL crown in their debut season with captain Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets against Rajasthan Royals. Pandya, who earned praise for his tactical acumen in his new IPL spell with home franchise, was an unlikely choice for leadership due to his maverick ways and injury-prone career. But the flamboyant Baroda all-rounder hushed the doubters to help Gujarat cap a fairytale run with maiden IPL title. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has lavished high praise on the Gujarat leaders, saying his personality is "irrelevant" when he deliveries on the field. It was back in 2019 when Pandya's 'sexist’ and ‘racist’ comments made on the 'Koffee With Karan' episode had irked many fans. Pandya ended the season with 487 runs and eight wickets for the IPL newbies.

Also Read | 'If there is any pain, it will be felt by MI fans': Jadeja on Hardik Pandya's success as captain; 'Mumbai made him'

"The personality off the field does not matter, it is absolutely irrelevant. Because it makes no impact on the field. Hardik Pandya has stood apart across all three departments this season. People love Pandya because of the things he does on the field, not off the field," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag further underlined the coaching staff of the Gujarat franchise, which features the likes of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra. The Indian batting great also spoke about the added pressure after winning the IPL title at the first attempt.

"It is not like GT had a star-studded coaching staff. Apart from Gary Kirsten, they were relatively inexperienced. But, they played their role really well. They have supported the players really well and given them what they want," he further added.

"In the next tournament, GT will come with the pressure of being champions. That's because everyone will hold expectations from them now. Now we will see how they perform under pressure."

Pandya is currently being tipped as a future India captain after his excelling in the leadership role for Titans. In the wake of the Titans' triumph at their home ground, legendary Sunil Gavaskar said Pandya is a worthy choice as India captain.

"When you have leadership qualities, it automatically opens the door for honours at the national level to be able to captain the Indian national team in the near future," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"The way he has led the team, the way he has got them together, the way he has got them to gel together means he has got leadership qualities," added the batting great.

