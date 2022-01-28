Perth Scorchers star left with bloodied nose after wild title-winning celebrations; 'War wounds, but it’s all worth it'

Perth Scorchers claimed their fourth Big Bash League (BBL) trophy on Friday after they defeated Sydney Sixers by 79 runs in the final at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium. An unbeaten 76 by Laurie Evans helped the Scorchers collect 171 runs on the scoreboard before veteran seamer Andrew Tye picked up three wickets to help the team successfully defend the total and add one more title to their cabinet.

After crushing the opponents and becoming the most successful franchise in tournament history, Scorchers' camp was off to a wild celebration that left Jhye Richardson with a bloodied nose. The video of Richardson smiling despite copping a blow went viral on Twitter in no time.

“I was busy appealing and Munners (Colin Munro) had run in from deep square leg and got his shoulder into my nose. So, war wounds, but it’s all worth it,” Richardson told Fox Cricket after the game. The Scorchers players then wrapped up team-only celebrations to reunite with their family members on the ground in heartwarming scenes.

When celebrations go wrong, featuring Jhye Richardson

"We're just so appreciative that everyone was able to come together and we were able to make this tournament happen, and we were able to get to the end of it," Scorchers captain Ashton Turner said during the presentation ceremony.

The Scorchers, at one point, were reduced to 25 for four after Nathan Lyon removed Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro on single-digit scores. But a century partnership between Evans and Turner helped them notch up a challenging total on the board.

In response, the Sydney Sixers crumbled due to regular fall of wickets, with Tye and Richardson registering three and two plucks respectively. Daniel Hughes top-scored for the Sixers with 42 before being run-out by Marsh, triggering a collapse that saw the Sydney-based outfit folding for just 92 runs.

"It's been a pretty extraordinary season with what's gone on," Sixers captain Moises Henriques said. "Perth was too good for us tonight, and they were too good for us a few times this year."

