 "Plan was to make him hit across the line": Varun Chakravarthy reveals game plan made by KKR against Rohit Sharma | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Plan was to make him hit across the line": Varun Chakravarthy reveals game plan made by KKR against Rohit Sharma

ANI |
May 12, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Following the victory against five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed the game plan that the side made for dismissing the right-hand opener Rohit Sharma.

Kolkata [India], : Following the victory against five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed the game plan that the side made for dismissing the right-hand opener Rohit Sharma.

"Plan was to make him hit across the line": Varun Chakravarthy reveals game plan made by KKR against Rohit Sharma
"Plan was to make him hit across the line": Varun Chakravarthy reveals game plan made by KKR against Rohit Sharma

A fantastic comeback effort by KKR spinners helped derail MI run-chase of 158 runs, restricting them to 139/8 in 16 overs in the IPL 2024 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday and made the two-time champions the first team to reach the playoffs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, rain played a spoilsport and the match officials decided to make it a 16-over contest.

The spinner asserted that there was help from the wicket and he was able to use it for his advantage.

"The plan was to make him hit across the line, obviously there was help from the wicket and I was able to use it to my advantage. Tactically we are similar, but technically we are slightly different. The wickets were too flat initially, my bowling has been the same from the first match and it is just that the results are showing up now," Chakravarthy said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, it was restricted to a 16-over-per-side affair due to rain. MI opted to field first after winning the toss.

Following early loss of openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, valuable knocks came from Venkatesh Iyer , Nitish Rana , Andre Russell and Rinku Singh , which helped KKR reach 157/7 in the 20 overs.

Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah were the top bowlers for MI.

In the run-chase, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma started with a fine 65-run opening stand. However, KKR soon restricted the run of flow and took wickets. Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir put up a fight, but MI fell short by 18 runs, ending at 139/8 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy was the top bowler for KKR. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana also did fine with the ball.

KKR is at the top of the points table, with nine wins and three losses, with 18 points. MI is at the bottom with four wins and nine losses, giving them eight points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / "Plan was to make him hit across the line": Varun Chakravarthy reveals game plan made by KKR against Rohit Sharma

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On