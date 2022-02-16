'Players know captain will never humiliate them publicly': Ex-India cricketer on Rohit's whip to media over Kohli's form

Virat Kohli may haven't been his usual self with the willow but the star batter has got the backing from skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli managed to score just 26 runs in the recent three-match series against the West Indies, raising questions on his consistency and frame of mind after his exit from the leadership bunch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 33-year-old Kohli, who has been waiting to score an international hundred for over two years, will return to the T20 format for the first time since relinquishing the captaincy last year. And he's already received support from new skipper Rohit and the team's batting coach Vikram Rathour.

ALSO READ | 'I was shocked. Took me a while to get back to senses': RCB's record-breaker recounts how IPL franchise approached him

“It starts from you guys (media). If you guys keep quiet for a while, he'll be alright. If you don't do much talking from your side, everything will be taken care of," Rohit said in the pre-match presser ahead of the first T20I against West Indies.

Rohit has earned praise from fans for his words for Kohli. And former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra feels the current skipper's stance sends a strong message to the dressing room, which is a testament to Rohit's captaincy prowess. Rohit, who has been a phenomenal leader for Mumbai Indians, took over the mantle of white-ball captaincy from Kohli after the BCCI decided to have just one figurehead in both formats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I had said earlier as well that Rohit is the right candidate for captaincy because he has earned the respect of the dressing room. Everyone knows that the captain will back them even if they are not able to perform a specific role given to them. Players know the captain will never humiliate them publicly and keep backing them completely," Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast.

His last international ton came in a Test match against Bangladesh back in 2019 and Kohli will hope for better returns in the T20I series. Chopra also underlined the empty stands and pointed out how Kohli thrives in the presence of fans.

“I am not saying that it is happening with Kohli. But when a player receives appreciation for hitting fours and sixes, he feeds off that energy. In empty stadiums, your concentration might be affected as there is no reaction to big hits. We know a lot of players who take strength from crowd’s energy. Maybe, it might be affecting him a little bit," Chopra further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}