'Playing against Yuvraj was always an issue': Pietersen reveals why he called IND star 'pie-chucker'; 'I got frustrated'

During England's tour of India in 2008, Kevin Pietersen, then-captain of the English side, had labeled Yuvraj Singh a ‘pie-chucker’. The war of words continued between both players over time, as Yuvraj took a subtle dig at Pietersen the next year during the T20 World Cup in England when the former Indian cricketer said he will deliver pies to him because he always gets him out.

Over 13 years later, Pietersen opened up on the “pie-chucker” comment in a video for the Legends League Cricket – a tournament where he and many former cricket stars are currently taking part. Pietersen revealed the reason behind giving Yuvraj the label, insisting that playing against the Indian “was always an issue.”

“Playing against Yuvraj Singh was always an issue. Left-arm spin was always an issue. But when Yuvraj came on I thought this is the opportunity to score. Then he started knocking me over. Then I started to get a bit frustrated but my favorite shot against Yuvraj was the forward defensive block. That defensive shot, you can get past this pie-chucker”, said the former England captain.

“I called Yuvraj a pie-chucker purely based on the fact that he knocked me over a couple of times and I didn’t want to tell the rest of the world that he was any good. It was that rubbish provider you play with. You think I am bigger than the other player and try and force yourself on the opposition and he comes back at you”, he said.

Pietersen also added towards the end of the video that he and Yuvraj are “very very close friends” and that the pie-chucker incident was “fun at the time.”

Kevin Pietersen rolled back the years with important contributions for the World Giants side in the Legends League Cricket, registering scores of 14, 53, and 86 and 11 in four matches so far.