Chandigarh [India], : India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Manish Pandey spoke on how his family's army background has helped him in his sport and remaining fit, saying he played different sports as a child and built a good foundation. Playing different sports as child laid foundation of fitness: KKR's Manish Pandey

In an episode of 'Train Like a Knight' on KKR's YouTube channel, Manish revealed his daily schedule and training regime for his fans.

Known for his graceful batting and electric fielding, the Indian star highlighted how he imbibes discipline in his daily schedule. "Being from an army background, it helped me as a kid because we had the opportunity to play a lot of different sports back then. So, that really helped me as a kid to have that early foundation of the kind of fitness. I keep it very simple, try and stick to my goals, which is two strength and two cardio sessions in a week."

In terms of having a healthy, nutritious meal plan, the 35-year-old shared that he prefers having a light breakfast and then heading for his workouts. "I am not a big breakfast eater. My typical breakfast would contain eggs and porridge because I can start my workout immediately after an hour or so."

"For my afternoon meals, I go a little heavy because I feel I've finished my gym. Then I can set myself for an evening sport. Probably get another boiled egg or something there. And a little bit of curd to accompany the whole thing," he added.

Answering a query during the show, Manish said any kind of meal he is having whether it is " rice, dal, there must be curd in it".

"It is obviously good for the gut, especially during the summers, to make one feel nice and light," he said.

Manish Pandey shared that he also looks at other sources like flax seeds and fish oil, which is rich in omega-3 three and important for recovery and general body health.

Manish, who has found moderate success for India in 29 ODIs and 39 T20Is played with a total of 1,275 runs, a century and five fifties, is among the few elite players to have featured in all seasons of the IPL. In 172 matches, he has scored 3,869 runs at an average of 29.09 and a strike rate of 121.17, with one century and 22 fifties. He was the first-ever Indian to score an IPL century and is a two-time IPL winner with KKR.

