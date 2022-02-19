Playing well in India raises them to whole new level: Australia batter to go on subcontinent tour with 'sound game plan'

Australia batter Travis Head has said that he is aware of the challenge that comes with playing Test cricket in countries like India but is not looking to bring in too many changes to his technique when he plays in the subcontinent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head, who was the star of Australia's 4-0 win at home in the Ashes, is expected to be part of the playing eleven in their historic tour of Pakistan that starts on March 4.

"Test cricket away from home is where you're truly tested, and having done that in England and finding just how difficult it can be ... it's the way you respond to the challenge of travelling that probably makes you the cricketer you are," Head told cricket.com.au

"You look at someone like Smithy (Steve Smith) who goes to India and plays as well as he has anywhere, and then there's players from the past like (ex-Australia pair) Michael Clarke and Matthew Hayden who go on tours and just dominate. It raises them to a whole new level," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head was the highest scorer in the Ashes with 357 runs in six innings. He scored two centuries, the first of which was a blistering 152 off 148 balls in the first Test of the series.

Head said that playing in the subcontinent will be a challenge but he will not try to chase it.

"That's obviously the challenge, but I'm not trying to chase that challenge or do something that I know I'm not capable of doing.

"I'll have a really good, sound game plan, talk to the coaches, talk to the experienced guys who maybe know the conditions a bit more and try and lean into as much knowledge as a I can to prepare myself," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}