'Plays express pace like most do against medium pace': Ravi Shastri reserves special praise for 25-year-old Indian

Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on Sunday grabbed their third win of the season as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put up a phenomenal batting display in Pune as the pair put on this season's best stand of 182. Gaikwad, who scored 99 off 57 balls, was at his destructive best as he found his run-scoring mojo wish shots all over the park. The young batter smashed six sixes and as many fours before falling short of a deserving hundred by just one run. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Gaikwad's opening partner Conway, playing only his second game of the season, made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls studded with eight fours and four sixes. While Conway anchored the innings, Gaikwad was in lethal form as he reached his half-century in just 33 deliveries.

Gaikwad may have fallen one short of a hundred but the right-handed batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar in a unique batting list. He completed 1000 runs in his IPL career, and reaching the feat in just his 31st innings in the tournament, Gaikwad became the joint-fastest batter to the milestone alongside legendary Tendulkar.

He earned plaudits for his stroke play and former India head coach Ravi Shastri also lavished special praise on Gaikwad, saying the CSK opener plays "express" pace as if he's facing a medium-pacer. Gaikwad was sublime against Umran Malik, who cracked up the pace but ended up getting hit by the batter for a flurry of boundaries.

"So much to like about RG. Plays express pace like most do against medium pace. He will get there in time. No Doubts. Classy stuff tonite," tweeted Shastri.

Earlier, Gaikwad had struggled to find his rhythm in the ongoing IPL season. His scores read 0, 1, 1, 16 and 17 in the first five games of the 10-team competition.

The 25-year-old batter from Maharashtra thanked his teammates and support staff for their backing.

"Felt good and it has come in a winning way, this knock feels more special. There will be times where you will get one or two good deliveries and you will be unlucky here and there, with the kind of support staff you have and all the people around, you have that backing and confidence with you going," Gaikwad, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said in the post-match presentation.

“Personally I do not like to believe in form, irrespective of what you scored in the last game you have to start from zero. I believe in starting from zero every game and that is what has helped. I like to play more pace as it brings the best out of me.”

Ruturaj and Conway's batting show was followed by Mukesh Choudhary's four-fer that derailed Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase. Needing 203 for the win, Sunrisers managed to reach 189 for six in 20 overs.

"Not many bowlers who bowl that fast and that short, so whenever they bowl short in the first few balls, obviously I have the upper hand in the last few balls," Gaikwad further said.

"Lot of thought process in it. I was telling him (Conway) to take his time. I have played here as this is my home ground, I know this wicket and I was just chatting with him to keep going."

