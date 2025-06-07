Ponting names Virat Kohli's replacement in India XI vs England, doesn't want KL Rahul to open: 'It makes life easier'

India will begin a new era in Test cricket on June 20 when the side takes on England in the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley. Shubman Gill will lead the side that will be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with both retiring from the format last month. While Gill's captaincy justifiably be in focus, another major point of discussion is Kohli's replacement at the no.4 spot. Kohli took the position from the great Sachin Tendulkar when he called time on his career in 2013, and held the role successfully for the next 12 years. KL Rahul made a prolific return to red-ball cricket on Friday, smashing a century while opening the batting for India A(AP)

According to former Australia captain and multiple World Cup-winner Ricky Ponting, Gill should succeed Kohli in the role. Ponting believes that taking over the no.4 role will make it easier for Gill to lead the Indian team as well. Interestingly, Ponting doesn't want KL Rahul to open the innings.

"I think (Sai) Sudarshan and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal will open the batting (in England) as Sudarshan just looks like a class player to me and technically I think he could do well at Test level," Ponting told The ICC Review.

"They'll have two pretty young opening batters, so they might look to go for someone that's got a bit more experience at No.3.

“Whether that's KL (Rahul) or Karun (Nair) at No.3, and then Shubman might end up being that No.4 player, which will probably make life for him a little bit easier as a captain as well.”

Ponting believes that opening the batting or playing at no.3 – which had been Gill's designated role in Tests so far – will put pressure on the youngster.

“Not having to be opening or batting at No.3 as a young captain might make it easier. Their top five will probably be Sudarshan, Jaiswal, KL, Gill and Karun Nair for the start of the England series,” said the Aussie great.

Rahul's century for India A

KL Rahul, meanwhile, smashed a century for India A while opening the batting during the second warm-up match against England Lions on Friday. Rahul scored 116 after India A batted first, with Dhruv Jurel also scoring a half-century.

Rahul had been opening the innings for the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but was shifted to middle-order when the former captain linked up with the side ahead of the second Test.