Ponting's message to Dravid which he won't share with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: 'Certain people can't find their way'

Many consider Ricky Ponting the master of all masters. A champion batter and an even more intimidating captain, Ponting ruled world cricket as long as he played. Even after retirement, Ponting stayed relevant, taking up various coaching gigs and producing results. Even today, as head coach of the Punjab Kings, Ponting continues to give back to the game that gave him an identity and so much more. The Delhi Capitals may have struggled to align with Ponting's ways, but Punjab Kings seem to have benefitted aplenty, as two wins from three matches indicate. Ricky Ponting is reluctant to share with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the same advice he had for Rahul Dravid(Rajasthan Royals/AFP)

Like any great cricketer, Ponting went through several highs and lows in his career, but he remembers clearly the slump India's Rahul Dravid found himself in. Ponting and Dravid were two of their era’s greatest No. 3 batters, crossing paths several times. In fact, in the famous 2003 Adelaide Test between India and Australia, which Sourav Ganguly's team won – Dravid and Ponting scored double-centuries each.

Ponting recalled speaking with Dravid when The Wall had just endured a tough Australia series. While Ponting didn't mention which tour it was, it could be the 2007/08 tour, where Dravid managed 237 runs from 4 Tests at an average of 33.85.

"We could all see he was battling, and there was a lot of media talk, and it was all wearing him down. Rahul and I have always got along really well. We were fierce competitors, both No.3 batters for our countries for a long time. For players like that, the class and quality doesn’t leave. It sometimes gets buried under a lot of other stuff, and certain people can’t find their way out of those holes," Ponting said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

“I just had a chat with him and said, 'Look, forget about all the external stuff, believe in yourself, and go back to the things that have made you a good player. If you focus on that and not worry about the little things, I am sure you can finish off your career on a strong note'. That's all I said. He went away and did that and guess what? When I was at the end of my career, I got the same message back from him. He was the first on the phone and made me aware of the things I had to say to him.”

Why Dravid won't share the save advice with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

While this may just be the kind of things any struggling batter would want to hear, Ponting has reservations about sharing it with two of India's biggest batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While Kohli and Rohit are still world-beaters in ODIs, both have had their fair share of struggles in the last year or so playing red-ball cricket. However, shedding light on the positives, Ponting explained why Rohit and Kohli are still at the top of their game, and pointed out that while Test matches may not make them as comfortable, he would never go down the Dravid way with either of the two.

"You can't write off quality players. They're champions for a reason and always find a way to come good. At different times in the last couple of years, Virat has been able to do that when he is getting in a hole. He is a high-quality player and, maybe Rohit is a bit the same. Test cricket is the thing that is becoming harder for them right now. Rohit has made it clear he’s going nowhere in the 50-over game. Virat is the best white-ball player I have ever seen. I will never write those guys off," Ponting added.

"Whether or not I am going to send them the same message that I sent Rahul Dravid, at the start of an IPL is a different question (smiles). But I love watching those guys play international cricket, and hopefully, they can play for years to come."