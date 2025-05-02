Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Poor form has affected entire team": Varun Aaron on CSK's performance in IPL 2025

ANI |
May 02, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron believes Chennai Super Kings' poor form has affected the entire team in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

New Delhi [India], : Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron believes Chennai Super Kings' poor form has affected the entire team in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"Poor form has affected entire team": Varun Aaron on CSK's performance in IPL 2025
"Poor form has affected entire team": Varun Aaron on CSK's performance in IPL 2025

Aaron talked about the bowling unit and CSK bowler Pathirana's struggles. He noted that Pathirana has been off his game, changed his action, isn't landing yorkers, and has bowled many extras.

"I think poor form has affected the entire team, especially the bowling unit. CSK really depended on Pathirana to get them wickets at the back end and defend totals, but he's been completely off the boil. He's changed his action a bit, he's not landing his yorkers, and has bowled 31 extras this tournament, that's a lot for a frontline bowler," Jio Star expert Varun Aaron said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

He also noted CSK lacked energy with the bat in the middle overs before Brevis joined.

"With the bat, they've lacked impetus in the middle overs. Brevis has come in and provided a bit of high-octane energy, but before that, it was missing. They need to go back to the drawing board and evaluate what went wrong at the auction. They don't have someone like Tristan Stubbs or Tim David to finish innings. Yes, MS Dhoni is there, but you can't keep depending on him for 18 years," he added.

Following his side's loss to Punjab Kings , MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoffs race for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League , losing their fifth game at home this season, marking their worst performance ever at Chepauk Stadium.

PBKS is now at the third spot in the table with six wins, three losses, giving them 13 points. CSK is struggling at the bottom, with two wins and eight losses, giving them four points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / "Poor form has affected entire team": Varun Aaron on CSK's performance in IPL 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On