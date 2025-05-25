Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pope prays for runs against India and Australia

AFP |
May 25, 2025 05:44 PM IST

Pope prays for runs against India and Australia

England vice-captain Ollie Pope may have done his short-term prospects no harm with a Test century against Zimbabwe but the Surrey batsman now wants to show he can score runs against the very best bowlers in world cricket.

Pope prays for runs against India and Australia
Pope prays for runs against India and Australia

Pope's dominant 171 was the highest of three individual centuries in an England total of 565-6 declared that paved the way for an innings win over an outgunned Zimbabwe inside three days at Trent Bridge.

England skipper Ben Stokes gave a wholehearted endorsement of his deputy, insisting questions were not being asked about Pope's place in the team amid speculation his position at number three was under threat from Jacob Bethell.

But sterner tests await Pope and England, with two of their toughest series on the horizon an upcoming five-match Test campaign at home to India followed by an Ashes tour of Australia.

The 27-year-old Pope averages a modest 35.49 over his 56-Test career, but that drops to 24.60 against India and an even more concerning 15.70 in five Ashes appearances.

"I completely own that my numbers aren't good enough against those guys and I accept that," said Pope following his run-spree in Nottingham.

"But I think I am a better player to deal with the competition ahead this summer. Hopefully over the next year I can prove that. I did that a little bit in India last year and look forward to doing it this summer and winter.

"I've been trying to work on my all-round game and everything that will make me successful in Test cricket. It's about putting my best foot forward and play a big innings, whether we are playing Zimbabwe, India or Australia. That's always the plan."

Pope is renowned as a good team man, stepping up to lead England when Stokes was injured last year before deputising as stand-in wicketkeeper in New Zealand.

By keeping, he allowed Bethell to impress in Pope's usual number three slot.

But Pope does not mind the competition.

"It'll be good to have him back in the squad and the selectors can make their decision," said Pope.

"I try not to read what's in the media and focus on scoring my runs. It's all noise to us, we have a tight-knit unit and we will keep chatting amongst ourselves.

"I just try to ignore it. Every time I go into a series I'm trying to make sure I'm a better player than I was before and hopefully cash in when it counts."

jdg/bsp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs CSK Live and SRH vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs CSK Live and SRH vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Pope prays for runs against India and Australia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On