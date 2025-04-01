Pressure mounting on Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell in their new sides: LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 predicted 11

Punjab Kings almost lost their first match of the season despite scoring 243 runs while the Lucknow Super Giants lost theirs scoring 209. They followed that up by chasing down a target of 191 with nearly four overs to spare. When it comes to new-age high-octane 200-busting T20 batting, both LSG and PBKS seem to have taken to it whole-heartedly. Rishabh Pant fell for a six-ball duck in his first match and for a run-a-ball 15 in the second.(PTI)

And yet, two of the most renowned hitters on the respective sides have not quite hit the races this season. LSG broke the record for the most expensive buy of all time in the IPL auction last year to acquire Rishabh Pant, later making him captain. That record was set just minutes earlier by PBKS to acquire Shreyas Iyer, who was also eventually made skipper. Iyer introduced himself to his new side by blasting an unbeaten 97 in 42 balls while Pant fell for a six-ball duck in his first match and for a run-a-ball 15 in the second.

Another big-ticket buy for PBKS was their former captain, Glenn Maxwell. The Australian all-rounder fell for a golden duck in PBKS's opener. However, he then proceeded to take the all-important wicket of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in the last over of the powerplay.

The one significant major that PBKS might consider making his bringing in Harpreet Brar as support for Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell, considering the support the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow can provide to slower bowlers. LSG are coming into this game on the back of a heartening win though and it will be a bit of a surprise if they make any big changes.

LSG XI and Impact Sub: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

PBKS XI and Impact Sub: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar