Pressure mounts on out-of-form Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of must-win ODI

Even though opener Smriti Mandhana, medium-pacers Renuka Singh Thakur, and Meghna Singh will be available for the third ODI against hosts New Zealand in Queenstown, there would be a lot on captain Mithali Raj's plate to think about. Down 0-2 in the five-match series, India have not just been plagued by the absence of the trio serving the mandatory isolation but also hurt by below-par performances by most of the team members.

Mithali, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, and Sabbhineni Meghana excelled in the batting department and Deepti Sharma had a good outing in bowling, but it's about time that others, most notably opener Shafali Verma and middle-order batter Harmanpreet Kaur, chipped in too.

The Indian team has been lacklustre and without any plans. Now that Mandhana is available for the third ODI, Meghana's chances to continue as the opener also end as she was part of the standbys and not part of the core team.

India failed to defend 270 runs in the last game with Amelia Kerr hitting an unbeaten century for the hosts.

Hosts New Zealand are scheduled to play the tournament opener on March 4 against West Indies while India kick-off their campaign on March 6 versus Pakistan.

“We are in a position to put a series away which we have not been in for a long time. We are looking to go out there and nail our skills tomorrow and hopefully be 3-0 up,” said New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu ahead of the third ODI.

It would be interesting to see if all-rounder Sneh Rana gets a game. It remains a mystery why Rana has still not replaced an out-of-form Harmanpreet who has not had an impactful innings in ODIs since her famous unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup. She has been given a long rope by the selectors as well as coach Ramesh Powar even though she’s only managed two 50-plus scores in ODIs since the last World Cup.

Harmanpreet has not found the going easy in New Zealand either, often struggling against leg-spinner Amelia Kerr and medium-pacer Jess Kerr. Opener Shafali is also under pressure, having averaged a modest 25 in the eight games that she has played so far since making her debut last year.

Former India captain Diana Edulji has also said that Harmanpreet and Shafali need to be dropped. Expressing disappointment with the star batters' poor run of form, Edulji said Harmanpreet can't survive on that 171, and the team should take a tough call, highlighting that the yardsticks for all players should be the same.

“If you are going with the same yardstick which was used to drop Jemimah Rodrigues, what the coach (Ramesh Powar) had mentioned, the same yardstick should be applied to Harmanpreet,” Edulji has said in an interview. Even though Harmanpreet has been out of form in international cricket across formats, her impressive T20 WBBL stint recently brought the spotlight back on her. However, Jemimah was not considered despite doing well in the same T20 WBBL.

In the bowling department, Jhulan Goswami’s absence due to neck spasms further exposed India’s fragile attack in the last game. Mithali had to use Harmanpreet for 10 overs with limited resources in the bowling department. She gave away 63 runs. India’s fielding too has been below par.

Quite simply, India have crumbled in New Zealand, and it would take an inspirational performance or two to turn the tide in Queenstown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON