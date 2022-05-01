Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prithvi Shaw fined 25 per cent of match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct
cricket

Prithvi Shaw fined 25 per cent of match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.
Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw (ANI)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:20 PM IST
PTI |

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

"Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," IPL said in a statement.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Topics
ipl 2022 prithvi shaw delhi capitals
