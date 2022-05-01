Home / Cricket / Prithvi Shaw fined 25 per cent of match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct
cricket

Prithvi Shaw fined 25 per cent of match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.
Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw&nbsp;(ANI)
Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw (ANI)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

"Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," IPL said in a statement.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 prithvi shaw delhi capitals + 1 more
ipl 2022 prithvi shaw delhi capitals
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out