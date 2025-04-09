Priyansh Arya’s courage is an added advantage

New Delhi: For years, the “main Dilli se hoon” swagger has been the butt of countless jokes. But on Tuesday night, as Priyansh Arya took the crease against Chennai Super Kings with unflinching confidence and commanding stroke play, that very attitude was on full display — and this time, West Delhi watched with pride as he scored a ton in 39 balls -- the fastest by an uncapped player. Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya scored a century off 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings which is the fastest by an uncapped batter. (PTI)

His 103 off 42 almost singlehandedly helped Punjab Kings post 219/6 in what looked like a largely sorry scorecard.

There have been many impressive performers to emerge out of Delhi – one of the biggest cricket powerhouses once upon a time. But, politics and intense competition often mean that these performers end up appearing like a flash in the pan and are confined to their grand reputations only locally.

Priyansh has some impressive feats already – like his six sixes in an over for in the Delhi Premier League in 2024. In his first-class debut, he scored a gritty 71 on his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu. He was also Delhi’s top-run scorer in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he amassed 325 runs and also scored a blistering 102 off 46 balls against Uttar Pradesh.

But for him to break that trend as a batter from Delhi is what will set him apart. To pave his way through the cut-throat local competition, he must possess something extraordinary to stand out.

The IPL could well be the platform that ensures he can do so. He has impressed PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting already and that is saying something.

Sanjay Bhardwaj -- Priyansh’s guru ji or childhood coach and a seasoned mentor who has shaped the careers of stalwarts like Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, Nitish Rana, and Unmukt Chand, believes that he possesses a fearlessness that could well do the trick.

Bhardwaj calls it dilleri — raw courage. And he believes, Priyansh has tonnes of it.

“Only if you have the heart, only if you are daring can you ace the game. He has had that courage since he was 12 years old,” Bhardwaj told HT.

To develop this attitude and confidence in oneself, Bhardwaj believes that exposing the players to over 30-40 tournaments – from Kathua to Hyderabad -- is necessary. Bhardwaj once pushed for his case for his inclusion in a tournament organised by a selector’s son after he was not selected for a U-19 state camp.

Recognising the potential doors that could open for Priyansh if he impressed, Bhardwaj made sure the then 16-year-old Priyansh featured in the tournament. The left-hander ended up becoming player of the series and ensured he earned a spot in the Delhi U-19 team after scoring 93 in the selection trial.

He also played in the Cooch Behar Trophy or Delhi where he also scored 271 against Saurashtra. He subsequently played for the India U-19 team but could not feature in the World Cup due to certain age restrictions.

“He has gotten ₹3.80 crores and one would think he would change but I can tell you with confidence that even if he was given ₹380 crores, he wouldn’t change. He is just that cool in his head.”

Bhardwaj believes that despite his success in the shortest format, a character like Priyansh must not be straitjacketed to just play T20s.

The task is already cut out for his ward when the IPL ends. It will be focused on improving his cut and pull shots and strengthening his red-ball game so he can make his reputation grow.