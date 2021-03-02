Home / Cricket / PSL 2021: Two more foreign cricketers test positive for Covid-19
Two more foreign cricketers and one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.

They bring to four the number of known infections in the league after Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Saturday. His Islamabad side had its scheduled game against Quetta Gladiators on Monday postponed to Tuesday.

Hasan said that game will go ahead, and the league will continue with testing every three days. Spectators will also continue to be allowed.

