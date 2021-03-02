PSL 2021: Two more foreign cricketers test positive for Covid-19
Two more foreign cricketers and one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.
ALSO READ - PSL 2021: Match postponed after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19
They bring to four the number of known infections in the league after Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Saturday. His Islamabad side had its scheduled game against Quetta Gladiators on Monday postponed to Tuesday.
Hasan said that game will go ahead, and the league will continue with testing every three days. Spectators will also continue to be allowed.
