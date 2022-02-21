PSL: Fakhar Zaman smashes Mohammad Rizwan's record, Multan Sultans register stunning feat with win over Islamabad United

As the Pakistan Super League is set to reach Playoffs stage, a few incredible records have been broken and accomplished. A few days ago, Karachi Kings endured a new low, becoming the first team to lost eight consecutive PSL matches. Of the 10 matches played, Karachi Kings lost nine and unsurprisingly, were eliminated from the tournament before making it to the Playoffs, with captain Babar Azam facing a lot of flak for his own form and that of the franchise’s.

But while Karachi finished with the wooden spoon, Multan Sultans had a season to remember as they not only qualified for the Playoffs in style, winning nine matches out of 10, but also for creating a new PSL record. With their six-wicket victory over Islamabad United, Multan became the only team in the PSL to register nine wins in the league stage. Only Lahore Qalandars have managed to beat Multan, with the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit registering wins over all the remaining 8 franchises.

Earlier in the season, Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman owned a new record as he left behind Multan captain Mohammad Rizwan in terms of six-hitting prowess. Fakhar became the first batter in the tournament’s history to hit 35 or more sixes across six consecutive innings. The feat for this was earlier held by Rizwan, who had cleared the ropes 35 times in five consecutive innings last year.

Besides, with scores of 76, 106, 66, 38, 70, 60, 53 and 51 has taken his tally of runs to 521, ahead of Rizwan and currently sits comfortably atop the leading run-getter list in the 2022 edition of the PSL. He is currently only 33 runs behind equalling Babar Azam’s record for most runs scores in a single edition of the PSL as last year the Pakistan captain had tallied 554 runs from 11 matches. Overall, Fakhar became only the third batter to amass 500 runs or more in a single edition of the PSL.