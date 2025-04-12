Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSL: Shakeel, Allen power Quetta to win over Zalmi

ANI |
Apr 12, 2025 10:44 PM IST

Quetta, after being asked to bat first, posted 216 for five in their 20 overs

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : Half-centuries by openers Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen and a four-wicket haul by Abrar Ahmed led Quetta Gladiators to an 80-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

PSL: Shakeel, Allen power Quetta to win over Zalmi
PSL: Shakeel, Allen power Quetta to win over Zalmi

Quetta, after being asked to bat first, posted 216 for five in their 20 overs. The opening pair of Saud and Allen added 88 runs in just 7.1 overs, setting the tone for a big total.

Allen took on the Zalmi bowlers early, hitting 22 runs in an over off Sufyan Moqim before falling on its last ball, as per a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board .

Hasan Nawaz made 41 off 32 balls but got out to Alzarri Joseph. Saud was dismissed in the 16th over by Ali Raza, who claimed his maiden PSL wicket.

Quetta finished strongly with Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis , scoring 44 runs in the last three overs.

In reply, Zalmi lost captain Babar Azam in the first over to Mohammad Amir for a two-ball duck. Abrar then dismissed Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the same over to leave Zalmi reeling at 30 for three.

Saim Ayub scored a fighting fifty in his comeback game but was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone.

Hussain Talat struck 35 off 19 balls, including two sixes against Shoaib Malik, before falling to Usman Tariq.

The mystery spinner also removed Max Bryant on the next ball and ended with two wickets. Zalmi could only manage 136 in 15.1 overs.

Scores in brief:

Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Quetta Gladiators: 216-3, 20 overs

Peshawar Zalmi: 136 all out, 15.1 overs

Player of the Match - Abrar Ahmed .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live and SRH vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live and SRH vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / PSL: Shakeel, Allen power Quetta to win over Zalmi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On