Pujara came in and put pressure on Dravid: Veteran keeper says India coach will 'have to make couple of harsh decisions'

Ahead of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa, head coach Rahul Dravid had shown his support towards Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as the batting duo continued to struggle for runs. However, despite the backing, if Pujara and Rahane are not able to find form in this match, it will become hard for Dravid and the team management to justify their inclusions, especially with the wealth of talent waiting in the wings.

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik expects Dravid to make some harsh calls if the pair of Pujara and Rahane do not score runs quickly. Recalling Pujara’s early years, Karthik recalled how the youngster, by scoring runs, had put pressure on Dravid at the twilight of The Wall’s career and feels the India coach needs to take matters into his hands before things snowball.

"When Rahul Dravid was at the fag end of his career, it was actually Pujara who came in and did well at that No. 3 spot, put pressure on him to eventually take his spot. Obviously, that circle comes around. I do think Rahul Dravid will have to make a couple of harsh decisions and if that means dropping one or both of them, he'll be open to it because he knows that they have been given a long rope before,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"You don't want to set the ground ablaze by making the big decisions right at the outset so I think he's waiting and trying to assess what he can contribute to their careers and if it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be."

It has been three years since Pujara last scored a Test century, while Rahane only has a couple of fifties to show for his effort since his match-winning century at the MCG Test in December of 2020. Karthik reckons that for Pujara to go this long without a century is enough proof that he has been given a long rope, and believes that he and Rahane need to realise that he may have only so many chances to justify their places in the team.

"At No. 3 in inarguably the world's best cricket team, to find a spot there for three years and not score a hundred - he (Pujara) will know he's got a long, long rope. To a large extent they are playing because of the potential they have, and the performances they have shown, and obviously, they are senior statesmen [in the team] as well," added Karthik.

"But the long rope they have been given is slowly burning out and you are coming to the end of it. I am very, very sure that they are both aware of it. Also, we have got to see the potential of the players at the back, they have done as well. Now if Virat Kohli returns, you get a feeling that one of the two has to give way."

