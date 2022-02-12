Pujara-Rahane: Great set but it’s time to break up the band

It was a great set. But it’s also a good time to break up the band. Halfway through an ICC World Championship cycle, with new leadership in place, now is the time to explore India’s batting riches and let the best bubble up to the surface.

There is another way to think about this of course, which fits both a human and algorithmic view. Perhaps Virat Kohli and the Indian team management did not view the recent challenges as the start of the season, where the rookie is more valuable than the veteran. With the ICC World Test Championship Final, and tours to England and South Africa, they could have seen it as the end. The final legacy-sealing frontier, a year which will define an era. It was their last night in the city. And rather than press the shuffle button, they wanted to play their greatest hits. Instead of exploring, they wanted to exploit.

Having played in an era that was characterised by insecurity around national selection, I recognise the value of this approach. I remember growing envious when I heard that another country told their women’s players, ‘you are playing the next series, even if you score three ducks in a row.’ It is the kind of messaging that leads to the right mix of security and competition within a team, and results usually follow.In the words of a former All Blacks mental skills coach, “The more you have to play for, the better you play.”

And yet, the Indian team management persisted with Pujara and Rahane exhibiting a very human approach, one in contrast to an algorithmic one. The team management has spoken extensively of giving players security, not reacting to the odd bad performance, and creating an environment where players know they have room for bad days and bad luck. It’s an excellent approach, especially in a sport where even those who average above 50 fail more times than they succeed.

This is by no means a radical idea. Matured selection systems in sport, even cricket, see the selectors and coaching staff give players an objective rating based on performances which decides their contractual future. And part of the rating is a score for their projected usefulness to the team. This is based on factors like their age, fitness and competition for their skills.

By this logic, India should have moved past the two incumbents as their returns started declining, and started exploring quite a while ago.

Think of the city you believe has the best food scene you know of. It’s equivalent in the batting world is India. The depth and variety of batting riches that we possess in men’s cricket is unrivalled. Not even the number of dosa joints in Bengaluru or the range of the menu in New York compares. And all these batting talents—from Shreyas Iyer to Shubman Gill—promise India much more time than the remaining careers of Pujara and Rahane, however many runs they may score in the future.

In the book ‘Algorithms to Live By’, the authors apply this logic to selections in sport: “The untested rookie is worth more (early in the season, anyway,) than the veteran of seemingly equal ability, precisely because we know less about him. Exploration in itself has value, since trying new things increases our chances of finding the best.”

In the world of algorithms, the Explore-Exploit problem is a way to quantify the most efficient approach: Should you stick with the known or try something new? And the critical variable that solved this problem is the introduction of time. When one has just moved to a city and has many years ahead in that city, it makes sense to explore new food options. Exploring increases your chances of finding a new favourite even though there may be a few fails on the way. However, if you’re going to be leaving the city tomorrow, you will certainly exploit a restaurant you know and love. It all depends on how the future is weighted.

It turns out the astronomical contracts and your gastronomical tendencies are related. Opting to try a new restaurant isn’t so different from trying a new player if you go by a computer science principle called the Explore-Exploit problem, a lens through which we can understand Rahane and Pujara’s future.

Pujara and Rahane will return to domestic cricket on February 16 and, with India’s next Test starting on March 3, this is bound to reheat a few dinner-table debates: Should they be selected for the Sri Lanka series? Should they continue to receive Grade A contracts worth Rs. 5 crore? Should I go to my favourite South Indian restaurant, or should I try the new laksa joint?

What does your favourite restaurant have to do with how good a selector you’re likely to be? If we’re going to discuss Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, it matters a lot.

The importance of time

