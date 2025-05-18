Jaipur [India], : Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer joined the 300 fours club in the Indian Premier League after his composed performance against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on an action-packed Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League . Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer joins 300 fours club in IPL

Shreyas found the boundary rope on five occasions during his eventful outing and steadied Punjab's innings after being reduced to 34/3. The 30-year-old in his 128th appearance in the IPL, exuded calmness and confidently found the gaps in the field to keep the scoreboard ticking following their decision to bat first after the toss.

Before getting caught at long-off by Yashasvi Jaiswal on 30, Shreyas racked up five boundaries and now boasts 303 fours in the cash-rich league.

Following his departure, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh joined hands at the crease. The duo garnered 17 runs from Akash Madhwal in the 13th over, with a four by Shashank and a four and six by Wadhera, who reached his fourth IPL fifty in 25 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

A low catch from Hetmyer in the 16th over gave Madhwal the scalp of Nehal for 70 in 37 balls, with five fours and five sixes. PBKS was 159/5 in 16 overs.

In the next over, Shashank made a meal out of Fazalhaq Farooqi, smashing him for two fours and a six, with him and Azmatullah Omarzai looting 18 runs from his over. It was Omarzai's turn to be the aggressor, as he hit Maphaka for two fours and a six.

PBKS reached the 200-run mark in 18.5 overs. In the final over, Shashank continued his onslaught on Deshpande, bringing up his fourth IPL fifty in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

PBKS ended their innings at 219/5, with Shashank and Omarzai .

