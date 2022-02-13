Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Punjab Kings full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction
cricket

Punjab Kings full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

By the time the IPL 2022 auction got over, Punjab ended up acquiring a total of 23 players, including some star players in Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow to name a few.
Shikhar Dhawan could well be Punjab Kings' captaincy candidate. (Getty)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab Kings went into the IPL 2022 auctions with the fattest purse of 72 crore. From the previous squad, PBKS had retained only two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. By the time the IPL 2022 auction got over, Punjab ended up acquiring a total of 23 players, including some star players in Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow to name a few.

PBKS' most expensive buy was that of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, on whom they shelled out a whopping 11.5 crore on the second day. Besides, they also made Shahrukh Khan the most expensive uncapped Indian of all time. Here is the full squad of Punjab Kings following their spendings across both days of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Retained players: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Purchased players: Shikhar Dhawan ( 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada ( 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow ( 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar ( 5.25 crore), Harpreet Brar ( 3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan ( 9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma ( 20 lakh), Ishan Porel ( 3.8 crore), Liam Livingstone ( 11.5 crore), Odeon Smith ( 6 crore), Sandeep Sharma ( 90 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa ( 2 crore), Rishi Dhawan ( 55 Lakh), Prerak Mankad (20 Lakh ), Vaibhav Arora ( 2 Crore), Writtick Chatterjee ( 20 Lakh), Baltej Dhanda ( 20 Lakh), Ansh Patel ( 20 Lakh), Nathan Ellis ( 75 Lakh), Atharva Taide ( 20 Lakh), Bhanuka Rajapaksa ( 50 Lakh), Benny Howell ( 40 Lakh)

RELATED STORIES

Punjab Kings still have a total of 3.4 crore left to spent despite completing 25 players, seven of whom are overseas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 ipl 2022 auction ipl punjab kings
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP