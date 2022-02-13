Punjab Kings full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Punjab Kings went into the IPL 2022 auctions with the fattest purse of ₹72 crore. From the previous squad, PBKS had retained only two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. By the time the IPL 2022 auction got over, Punjab ended up acquiring a total of 23 players, including some star players in Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow to name a few.

PBKS' most expensive buy was that of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, on whom they shelled out a whopping ₹11.5 crore on the second day. Besides, they also made Shahrukh Khan the most expensive uncapped Indian of all time. Here is the full squad of Punjab Kings following their spendings across both days of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Retained players: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Purchased players: Shikhar Dhawan ( ₹8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada ( ₹9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow ( ₹6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar ( ₹5.25 crore), Harpreet Brar ( ₹3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan ( ₹9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( ₹60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma ( ₹20 lakh), Ishan Porel ( ₹3.8 crore), Liam Livingstone ( ₹11.5 crore), Odeon Smith ( ₹6 crore), Sandeep Sharma ( ₹90 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa ( ₹2 crore), Rishi Dhawan ( ₹55 Lakh), Prerak Mankad (20 Lakh ), Vaibhav Arora ( ₹2 Crore), Writtick Chatterjee ( ₹20 Lakh), Baltej Dhanda ( ₹20 Lakh), Ansh Patel ( ₹20 Lakh), Nathan Ellis ( ₹75 Lakh), Atharva Taide ( ₹20 Lakh), Bhanuka Rajapaksa ( ₹50 Lakh), Benny Howell ( ₹40 Lakh)

Punjab Kings still have a total of ₹3.4 crore left to spent despite completing 25 players, seven of whom are overseas.