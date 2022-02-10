'Put five batters to his right, five bowlers to his left': Jadeja reserves special praise for star India all-rounder

India are currently spoilt for choice when it comes to batting and bowling options. The team management has got a good opening mix to choose from and a wide pool of talent in the bowling artillery. But the Asian heavyweights are still searching for a complete player who serves the purpose of a perfect all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya has had his fair share of injury problems in the past two years and the team seems to be looking at potential alternatives for the role. India missed an additional bowling option in the recent series versus South Africa where they suffered their first ODI series whitewash in the rainbow nation.

India also missed the services of Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the series due to an injury. The Saurashtra all-rounder is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury, and is unavailable for the ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies as well.

Former India international Ajay Jadeja feels the team management doesn't need to look beyond Ravindra Jadeja when it comes to all-rounder alternatives. A gun fielder who can contribute with bat and ball, the 33-year-old Jadeja has represented India in 57 Tests, 168 ODIs and 55 T20Is.

"I've seen Rohit's captaincy and he's got a pure mindset. He would like to have five pure bowlers on his side. And five pure batters as well. He will then try to squeeze out a few additional overs from someone. Someone like Hooda won't be in the team only for his off-spin bowling... he's there in the squad for his batting. Similarly, Chahar won't be in the team as a pure bowler. He won't replace Bumrah or Shami in the bowling line-up. According to me, Rohit will pick Jadeja as the lone all-rounder. He will put five batters to Jadeja's right and five bowlers to his left," said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

"India doesn't need any other all-rounder. They have got Hardik, Pant, Ishan, Suryakumar, Rohit, Kohli and Rahul. Do you think the team needs better options? Yes, they can try Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad but they already have Rohit-Rahul pair. India has got a set team and Jadeja is the only option. He can be considered as a pure batter and pure bowler as well," he further added.

Jadeja, who last played for India in the opening Test against New Zealand in November, will return to action in the upcoming IPL edition. Jadeja has been part of the IPL since the inaugural season, having played for the title-winning franchise of the 2008 season, Rajasthan Royals. He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as their first-choice player along with captain MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.