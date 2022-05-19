Full list of records broken by Quinton de Kock during his epic 140 not out in KKR vs LSG IPL match

Records tumbled at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday as Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul put together a T20 masterclass to take Lucknow Super Giants to a score of 210/0 batting first in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders. While the match itself turned out to be a thriller with LSG requiring a wicket off the last ball to seal the win, the fact remains that their openers, especially De Kock, put up something for the fans at the stadium and those watching on their televisions to remember. (More IPL News)

Here are the records broken by de Kock himself:

- de Kock's score of 140 not out is the third highest individual score in the history of the tournament. He went past his former South Africa team mate AB de Villiers' 133 not out against Mumbai Indians in 2015. Chris Gayle's 175 not out off 66 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013 remains the highest score of all time in the IPL and in T20 cricket while Brendon McCullum's 158 not out off 64 balls against RCB in the first ever match of the IPL in 2008 remains is second on the list.

- de Kock's 140 not out is also the joint highest score by any South African in T20 cricket. He equalled Peter Malan's score, which he reached in 69 balls, during South Africa's domestic T20 tournament in 2014.

- de Kock hit 10 sixes and as many fours in his innings. He is tied on fourth for most number of sixes hit in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings. Gayle leads this list as well hitting 17 sixes during his record 175-run knock.

- It is also the most number of sixes hit by any batter this season. De Kock is also the first batter since Kieron Pollard in 2019 to have hit 10 or more sixes in an IPL match.

- de Kock hit 71 runs in the last five overs of the LSG innings, which is the most by a batter in the IPL in this phase. He surpassed the 68 scored by KKR's Andre Russell against Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

- This is the 10th time that a player has scored a century against KKR, which is the most conceded by any team in the IPL. They were tied with Mumbai Indians at nine.

The stand between Rahul and De Kock was a record-breaking one as well:

- 210 runs is what the LSG captain and wicketkeeper put between themselves, which is the highest opening stand in the history of the IPL. The previous highest was 185 between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

- It also marks the first time in the history of the IPL that a team have batted first and batted through their entire 20 overs without losing a wicket.

- It is also just the fourth instance of an opening pair batting out the full 20 overs of a T20 innings.

- The stand is the highest for any wicket against KKR, surpassing the unbeaten 167-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs for the second wicket for Mumbai Indians in 2012.

