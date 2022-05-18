Watch: Quinton de Kock screams in fear as Sam Billings' bullet throw nearly wipes out LSG batter, KKR keeper apologises

Quinton de Kock flattened the Kolkata Knight Riders attack with his second Indian Premier League century on Wednesday. However, there was a point when it looked like he would be flattened by a throw by KKR wicketkeeper Sam Billings. The incident occurred in the 15th over of the LSG innings. De Kock decided to go for a quick single and Billings threw off his glove, rushed to pick up the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end. De Kock ducked just in time as the ball fizzed above his head. (Also Read: IPL 2022 Live Score KKR vs LSG)

Both players were grinning at each other after the incident. Billings held up his hand apologetically to De Kock.

De Kock went on to smash his second IPL century with a four off Andre Russell in the 18th over. He dominated the death overs for LSG, going on to hit four sixes, three of which came on the trot, against Tim Southee in the 19th over. De Kock and Rahul both put up a mammoth opening partnership, which in the last over crossed over into the 200s, making it the highest ever opening stand in the history of the tournament.

De Kock finished the innings unbeaten on 140 off 70 balls, hitting 10 sixes and as many fours. Captain KL Rahul was unbeaten on 68 off 51 balls at the other end and LSG's score read 210/0 at the end of their 20 overs. Not only was this the highest ever opening partnership in the IPL but it was also the first time in the tournament that both openers had batted through all 20 overs.

LSG scored 70 runs in the last five overs of the innings, with De Kock himself scoring 54 of those.

