New Delhi [India], : India skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik and said that the wicketkeeper-batter has impressed him with his performance. "Quite impressed, especially with him": Rohit Sharma hails Dinesh Karthik's knock against SRH

Karthik has played seven matches and six innings in which he scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 205.45. In the 17th season of the IPL, the 38-year-old has smashed 16 fours and 18 sixes.

Seaking at the Club Prairie Fire podcast, which is co-hosted by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Rohit said that both Dhoni and Karthik have impressed him with their fiery knocks on the field.

"Quite impressed, especially with Dinesh , the way he batted a couple of nights back, and Dhoni as well, he came to play four balls and made a huge impact with those 20-22 runs and that was eventually the difference in the end," Rohit said.

The former MI skipper also joked that it will be tough for him to convince Dhoni to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. However, the 36-year-old also added that it would be easier for him to convince Karthik.

"It will be hard to convince MSD for sure to come to the West Indies , he is sick and tired, but he is coming to the U.S. though to do something else. He is into golf now so he is coming to play golf I guess. DK will be easy to convince, I guess," he added.

In RCB's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, Karthik played an 83-run knock from 35 balls at a strike rate of 237.14. He slammed five fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease. However, his half-cenury went to vain as the Bengaluru-based franchise lost by 25 runs to SRH.

RCB are standing at the bottom of the points table with two points at a net run rate of -1.185. RCB have played seven matches in the ongoing IPL 2024, and have won only one game.

