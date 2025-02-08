R Ashwin demands more 'credit' for 'Jackpot Jango' Ravindra Jadeja: 'He is way more gifted than I can ever be'

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial pillar of the national team for over a decade, excelling in all three formats with his exceptional contributions. Be it with the bat, ball, or his electrifying fielding, Jadeja has cemented his place as one of India’s most reliable cricketers. Despite his consistent performances, however, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the Saurashtra all-rounder does not receive the credit he truly deserves. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Adil Rashid during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England (PTI)

During the first ODI against England in Nagpur, Jadeja once again proved his worth, delivering a match-winning spell. He picked up three wickets for just 26 runs in his nine overs, playing a key role in restricting the visitors to a modest total of 248.

Following the game, Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, heaped praise on his former teammate while criticizing the tendency to overlook his contributions.

“Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root (in the 1st IND vs ENG ODI). Jadeja always goes under the radar. He is a ‘Jackpot Jango.’ He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don’t give Jadeja enough credit,” Ashwin remarked.

'Jadeja is way more gifted than I ever can be'

Ashwin further elaborated on Jadeja’s natural abilities, even suggesting that the left-arm all-rounder is a more gifted cricketer than himself.

"Jadeja is way more gifted than I ever can be. He is a born athlete. His major advantages lie in his physical fitness. He is naturally fit. Even at this age, he can cover the entire area from long on to deep square leg while standing at mid-wicket. I wouldn’t be surprised. And I will be more than happy for him," Ashwin added.

Jadeja’s recent feat of reaching 600 international wickets has placed him in elite company. He is now only the fifth Indian bowler to achieve this milestone, joining legendary names like Anil Kumble (953), Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Kapil Dev (697).

His tally includes 323 wickets in Tests, 220 in ODIs, and 54 in T20Is, solidifying his legacy as one of the finest all-rounders in Indian cricket history.