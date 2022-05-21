R Ashwin innovates with the bat, proves how important he will be for RR in playoffs

One option has been the crouched stance while facing spin against Delhi Capitals. For a man who does not mind using his signature off-spinner sparingly to stay relevant, learns to bowl leg-spin, different types of carrom balls, adapts to defence being the best form of offence in bowling, innovation never stops. Unsurprisingly, Ashwin has been the only batter to have ‘retired out’ in the competition. In Royals, he has found a team which is matching his wits in lateral thinking.

Like with all things Ashwin, he’s adapted different batting techniques to stay ahead of the bowlers. “I try new things. I won’t bat the same way next game,” he said. “According to the pitches, I have used the stance and match-ups. Usually I go back-and-across and slog the ball down leg side. It (becomes) pretty easy to bowl. I have tried to open a wider range of options around me. I am extremely confident that I can clear the ropes when required.”

The CSK game aside where Ashwin the finisher came to the fore, he has been tactically used as a balancing tool in different match situations in the powerplay. As a conventional pinch hitter with the license to thrill. Also, as a pinch anchor to lengthen the batting order.

“Before the tournament started, the amount of hours he batted in the nets, we were expecting something special. He has turned out to a really great all-rounder for us,” said RR skipper Sanju Samson.

Three of Ashwin’s nine tournament sixes came against CSK, and each of them were well calculated. With 67 required off 42 balls and only the tail to come, Ashwin stepped down the track against his off-spin counterpart Moeen Ali. With Royals still 38 runs adrift in 19 balls and pressure mounting, he slog-swept Prashant Solanki’s leg-spinner from wide outside the off-stump. It could have gone wrong with 17 needed in 10 but Ashwin went deep inside the crease to turn a Mukesh Choudhary delivery into a length ball and loft it past deep mid-wicket.

Ashwin is usually the initiator of innovations but this time it’s the Royals think-tank that devised plans to bat him in the powerplay. “I am not blessed with a lot of power. So, I had to work on a lot of stuff,” he said on Friday. “I opened a lot in the practice games. I gave it a try back home as well. Batting is massively driven by repetitions. Being primarily a bowler, batters occupy most of the space in the nets. You get to bat once every 3-4 games. The fact that I was told that you would be used in the powerplay, the amount of repetitions I was given in the nets and simulations helped.”

If this was golf, Ashwin would have started IPL15 with a high handicap. But the Royals management saw something in Ashwin’s batting that others didn’t. The only other franchise that chased Ashwin in the auction was Delhi Capitals. It came together on Friday when Ashwin’s 23-ball 40 triumphed over Chennai Super Kings’ web of spin to give Royals an edge going into the playoffs. The spin wizard in long-form cricket, best known for his touch and timing with the bat but with little six-hitting reputation – he had previously hit 12 sixes in 12 IPL seasons – has struck 9 maximums and batted with a strike rate of 146.60, this season.

With top-scorer Jos Buttler having lost some steam and none from Rassie van der Dussan, Daryll Mitchell, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Riyan Parag being consistent, Ashwin’s batting role has proved to be critical.

