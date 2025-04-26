Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain ends Kolkata's chase against Punjab in IPL

AP |
Apr 26, 2025 11:19 PM IST

Rain ends Kolkata's chase against Punjab in IPL

KOLKATA, India — Half-centuries from openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya went in vain as Punjab Kings' Indian Premier League game against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned because of rain on Saturday.

Rain ends Kolkata's chase against Punjab in IPL
Rain ends Kolkata's chase against Punjab in IPL

Both teams shared one point each. Punjab rose to fourth while defending champion Kolkata stayed seventh.

Punjab made 201-4 and Kolkata was 7 without loss when play was stopped and never restarted.

A thunderstorm blew debris all over the stadium and the ground staff had to hold down the covers with the help of rocks. Match officials finally called off play at 11 p.m. local time as it rained steadily.

Prabhsimran made 83 off 49 balls and Priyansh blazed four sixes and eight boundaries in his 35-ball 69.

The pair shared a 120-run stand off 72 balls. Priyansh reached his half-century off 27 balls, showing plenty of aggression against the pacers while carefully negotiating spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Andre Russell broke the threatening stand with a slow off-cutter that deceived Priyansh, who miscued a pull shot to deep mid-wicket in the 12th over.

Prabhsimran, who started slowly, accelerated when Priyansh was dismissed as Punjab motored to 160-1 in the 15th over before Vaibhav Arora struck in his return spell. Prabhsimran hit Arora’s shin-high full toss but Russell grabbed a good running catch at long-on.

Kolkata pulled Punjab back in the death overs and conceded only 40 runs in the last five overs. Both spinners gave away only 13 runs in two overs. Arora finished with 2-34.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Rain ends Kolkata's chase against Punjab in IPL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On