Raj Bawa ruled out of IPL 2023, PBKS name Gurnoor Brar as replacement

Punjab Kings all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury. He has been replaced by Gurnoor Brar for his base price of ₹20 lakh ahead of PBKS second match of the season against the Rajasthan Royals. File photo of Raj Bawa(IPL)

Bawa, a member of India's U19 World Cup-winning squad of 2022, made his IPL debut last year and played two matches for the franchise. In his absence, PBKS have roped in Gurnoor, a promising Punjab all-rounder.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Gurnoor made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has featured in 5 first class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22 and picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.

Punjab Kings will be in action against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, Assam. After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game, PBKS will be keen to build up on the momentum.

In the chase of 192, KKR was off to a poor start. Pacer Arshdeep Singh shook Kolkata's batting line-up by giving them a double blow. He dismissed Mandeep Singh (2) and Anukul Roy (4) for cheap, reducing KKR to 17/2 in 2 overs.

However, rain gods interrupted the play and due to that Punjab Kings emerged victorious via the DLS method. KKR's innings was put to a halt at 146/7 in 16 overs, with Sunil Narine (7*) and Shardul Thakur (8*) unbeaten. They still needed 46 runs in the last four overs.

The match couldn't go further and PBKS walked away with a victory by 7 runs.

