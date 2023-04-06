Rajasthan Royals brutally take down RCB fan with bombshell two-word tweet after being called IPL 'minnows'

The 2023 Indian Premier League saw a dramatic game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday night, as the latter held nerve to register a five-run win in Guwahati. Over the past few years, the matches between both the teams have almost always produced drama and the one on April 5 was no different. Chasing 198 to win, the Royals were once reeling at 124/6 in the 15th over when Shimron Hetmyer (36) and Dhruv Jorel (32*) led a brilliant fightback; with 16 needed off the final six balls, it was the dismissal of Hetmyer which eventually helped Punjab Kings steer through to victory in the match. Rajasthan Royals' players in action(AP)

Due to a number of close matches between both the sides over the last few seasons, the encounter has drawn significant fan attention. In the 2020 season, Rahul Tewatia became a overnight sensation when he pulled the Royals from the jaws of defeat in a classic T20 game against the Kings; in the next season, PBKS registered a win off the final delivery in their first clash, while the RR secured a narrow four-run win in the second.

Last year, the only match between both teams reached the final over as well, with Royals registering a six-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Ahead of the clash on Wednesday, the official social media account of Rajasthan Royals had a rather witty tweet for the build-up to the clash. In football, April 6 was also the night of the El Clasico – the blockbuster encounter between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey – and the Royals posted, “El Clásico tonight,” referring to their own game with PBKS.

A fan, with the logo of Royal Challengers Bangalore in his display picture, tweeted, “El Clasico of minnows.” In a savage reply, the Royals tweeted, “nice dp.”

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the three franchises from the original eight in the Indian Premier League yet to lift the title so far. The Royals had won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, while PBKS, too, have failed to win the trophy.

The RR return to action on April 8 when they take on the Delhi Capitals in Guwahati.

