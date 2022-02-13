Rajasthan Royals full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Rajasthan Royals were arguably the busiest on the opening day of the IPL 2021 Auction. The winners of the inaugural IPL edition, Rajasthan shelled out a whopping ₹10 crore for Prasidh Krishna and also bought Trent Boult for ₹10 crore. Their activity was relatively less on the second day, with the franchise deciding to add some final touches to their already strong core.

Speedster Navdeep Saini was bought by Rajasthan for ₹2.60 crore to further bolster their pace unit. The Royals think tank also went for Karun Nair, who comes in with plenty of experience under his belt. The Karnataka lad has been a part of the IPL since 2013, scoring 1480 runs at an average of 24.3.

Before the auction, Rajasthan had retained Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr). While the batting looked robust, the franchise needed to make amends for an irresoluteness bowling mix. The Royals concealed the flaw by picking up Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹5 crore and ₹6.50 crore respectively.

The spin pair brings an abundance of experience to the Royals bowling set-up. In 114 IPL matches, the 31-year-old Chahal has 139 wickets to his name. Ashwin, 35, has also got 145 IPL wickets to his name. The Royals would be Ashwin's fourth franchise in the IPL, having played earlier for Chennai Super Kings (2008-2015), Kings XI Punjab (2018-2019), and the Delhi Capitals (2020-21).

In the batting department, the Royals purchased Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr) and Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr). Hetmyer comes with his explosive batting prowess while Padikkal brings stability at the top, having impressed in his two seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In 31 IPL games, Hetymer has got 517 runs to his name at an impressive strike rate of 151.2. The Guyanese has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Padikkal also flaunts an impressive IPL record with 884 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 125.03.

They also picked up Nathan Coulter-Nile (2 Cr) and Rassie van der Dussen (1 Cr) in the closing minutes. Not to forget James Neesham, who is now a part of their squad that also has Chahal. Expect some friendly banter.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Retained Players – Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr), Trent Boult (8 Cr), Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr), Devdut Padikkal (7.75 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.50 Cr), Riyan Parag (3.80 Cr), KC Cariappa (30 lakh), Navdeep Saini (2.6 Cr), Obed McCoy (75 lakh), Anunay Singh (20 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (20 lakh), Karun Nair (1.4 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (20 lakh), Tejas Baroka (20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (20 lakh), Shubham Gharwal (20 lakh), James Neesham (1.5 Cr), Nathan Coulter Nile (2 Cr), Rassie van der Dussen (1 Cr), Daryl Mitchell (75 lakh)

