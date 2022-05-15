Rajasthan Royals rein in Lucknow Super Giants, keep playoff hopes alive

With Lucknow Super Giants needing 72 off 30 balls, Rajasthan Royals had enough runs to play with. But given that LSG pride themselves on their batting depth, the match wasn’t safe yet. Also, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a rare expensive start to the game, having conceded 25 runs in his first two overs, had two more overs to bowl at the death.

But Chahal, like he has throughout the league, found a way to avoid a big over. Even the big-hitting Marcus Stoinis could not do much damage as the RR bowling unit put together an impressive defence of 178 on a batting-friendly Brabourne surface on Sunday. RR with a 24-run win are now locked on 16 points with Lucknow, who have lost a lot of the momentum they enjoyed only two matches back as table-toppers.

RR’s best bet to strike was with the new ball through Trent Boult’s three powerplay overs. The Kiwi quick sure made his overs count. First Quinton de Kock (7) slashed straight to point. Then LSG added to their musical chairs at No 3. Just when one thought Deepak Hooda was settling in that position, Ayush Badoni was promoted. But the young Delhi batter is suddenly finding top flight cricket a touch too hot to handle. He fell first ball to a sharp Boult delivery curling in that on review showed was crashing into the middle of middle stump.

Prasidh Krishna at the other end was sparring with his senior state team mate Rahul, engaging in verbals. Tonked for six over cover, Krishna had the last laugh as Rahul’s cut landed straight in the hands of point on 10, making it a three-wicket powerplay for the Royals.

After that for a majority of the middle overs, Krunal Pandya and Hooda did the resurrection act in their 65-run fourth wicket stand. The skilful RR bowling attack kept at it, Ashwin bowling some 100 kph balls and Obed McCoy bowling slower balls with a longer run-up. In the 14th over, an intriguing Ashwin-Pandya contest came to a close after the left-hander, on 25, holed out to long-off, falling to a relay catch. The rest of the LSG batters failed to raise the tempo.

The Royals had decided not to bat conservatively, not in a decisive match that could potentially make or break their season. So, Buttler decided to go early. The risk didn’t pay off. The tournament top-scorer moved around the stumps so much in trying to ramp Avesh Khan past short fine that a Test match length ball sent his off-stump reeling in the third over.

All the batters in pink jersey were in a hurry. Skipper Sanju Samson coming in at No 3 was threatening to play that impact innings but after six impressive fours in a 32 (24b), he holed out to deep cover off Jason Holder. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit six fours too and a six before falling to Badoni’s off-spin on 41 (29b)—an LSG match-up that took only two balls to fructify.

Devdutt Padikkal made a quickfire 18-ball 39 in the middle-overs before falling in the 14th with the score on 122. With LSG heavily relying on match-ups, Rahul used eight bowlers and the returning Ravi Bishnoi stood out, bowling his usual diet of quick googlies to finish with 4-0-31-2.

RR could not give their innings the finishing kick they would have liked. But Boult and Ashwin found a way to accumulate enough runs at the death, which were backed by the bowlers.

