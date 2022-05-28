Rajasthan Royals' road to IPL 2022 final: Jos Buttler, bowlers lead RR to first final since 2008 season

Rajasthan Royals emerged as one of the teams to beat pretty early on in the season and, true to their early form, they have gone all the way to the Indian Premier League final. It is fitting that RR have reached the final in a season that started a few weeks after their first captain and talisman Shane Warne suddenly passed away, sending the cricketing world into a collective mourning. (More IPL News)

RR also held tributes for the late spin legend, including one on the anniversary of their title win in 2008 at the DY Patil Stadium, and they have now come within one more win of just their second title since then. Let's take a look at how RR made it through to the summit clash.

League Stage first half: Won 5, Lost 2

Buttler scored three centuries in this period, and RR went past 200 thrice in this period. However, it was only in two of those matches that Buttler scored centuries, and both of them came on the trot. Captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer backed Buttler up in the batting department. Interestingly, though, while RR's propensity to score big was established in this half of the league stage, their batters also underperformed woefully. In their first loss of the season, RR could score just 169 runs for the loss of three wickets batting first and Royal Challengers Bangalore chased it down with four wickets and five balls to spare. In their second loss of the season, they were restricted to 155/9 while chasing a target of 193 against fellow finallists Gujarat Titans.

Among the bowlers, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna made life difficult in the powerplay while Yuzvendra Chahal gave a reminder of just how good he is in a T20 cricket. He took his first hat-trick in T20 cricket, and stopped the Kolkata Knight Riders from chasing down a target of 218. In fact, the first half of the league stage was quite an eventful one this season. It had everything from a batter scoring centuries for fun to a bowler getting a hat-trick and an all-rounder being tactically retired out (Ravichandran Ashwin against Lucknow Super Giants)

League Stage second half: Won 4, Lost: 3

If Buttler was scoring runs for fun in the first half of the league stage, the fun seemed to be over in the second half. While Buttler scored 491 runs in the first seven matches of the league stage, he then scored just 138 runs in as many matches in the second half, crossing 50 just once. After their 15-run win over Delhi Capitals, RR went on a run in which they lost three out of five matches.

Apart from Buttler's dip in form, RR were also hurt by Shimron Hetmyer being unavailable for a game, which they lost to KKR by seven wickets, Samson's inability to convert starts and the inconsistent forms of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag. However, they got batting reinforcements from some unexpected places, chiefly Ashwin, who has scored 185 runs this season at a strike rate of 146.82.

RR continued being inconsistent throughout the second half but a 24-run win over Lucknow Super Giants all but sealed their place in the playoffs. They would go on to lose to Chennai Super Kings in their final league game but that didn't affect their position on the table. They finished second behind the Gujarat Titans with 18 points. While they were tied on points with LSG, their net run rate of 0.298 helped them reach Qualifier 1.

Qualifier 1: Lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets

RR were put to bat first after Hardik Pandya won the toss. They struggled to get going for much of their innings but Buttler, who was given some extraoardinary let-offs by GT, made use of the luck he had in his favour by scoring 89 off 56 balls. He was on 30 off 31 at one stage but accelerated in the death overs, in which RR scored 64 runs. But, it hardly turned out to be enough with GT systematically knocking down the target. While RR seemed to have made some headway when they dismissed in-form opener Wriddhiman Saha early and Shubman Gill fell due to a mix-up with Matthew Wade, GT captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller closed out any chance of an RR win. The pair put up an unbeaten partnership of 106 off 61 balls for the fourth wicket and Miller hit a hat-trick of sixes to elad GT to a seven-wicket win.

Qualifier 2: Beat RCB by 7 wickets

Cometh the hour, cometh the champion. Jos Buttler came roaring back to form just when RR needed him the most by scoring a record equalling fourth century of the season and leading them to the final. But before he dominated the match, RR did well to restrict RCB to 157/8, with Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna taking three wickets each. It was Prasidh who conceded the hat-trick of sixes to Miller in their seven-wicket defeat to GT but he recorded figures of 3/22.

After that, it was the Buttler show. He and Jaiswal practically took the game away from RCB in the powerplay itself, putting up an opening partnership of 61 runs in 5.1 overs. Buttler would go on to be unbeaten on 106 off 60 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes.

