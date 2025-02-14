Rajat Patidar's RCB set for blockbuster IPL 2025 opener vs reigning champions KKR, Eden Gardens to host final: Report

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens, according to a report from Cricbuzz. Traditionally, the season opener sees the reigning champions playing at home and it won't change this year; KKR had lifted the 2024 title, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a largely one-sided final. Defending champions KKR will face RCB in IPL 2025 opener, according to a report(IPL)

RCB, who announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain on Thursday, will be looking to make a strong start to their new era, as they take on the defending champions. The report adds that last season's runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), begin their campaign at home against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal the next day.

KKR, however, are yet to appoint a captain for the new season. Shreyas Iyer, who led the side to IPL title last year, was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in November. Punjab Kings eventually succeeded in Iyer's signature; Venkatesh Iyer became KKR's costliest player in the auction, with the franchise spending INR 23.75 crore to secure his services.

While the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the complete schedule, key dates have already been shared with franchises. The report claims the final will once again follow the established pattern and be hosted in the home city of the defending champions. Eden Gardens is set to stage the grand finale on May 25, a Sunday.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had earlier hinted at a March 23 start following the board’s Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 12 in Mumbai. However, the commencement date was revised, advancing the tournament by a day. The full schedule is expected to be released shortly.

12 venues

In addition to the 10 regular venues—Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mullanpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad – this season will also feature matches in Guwahati and Dharamsala.

Rajasthan Royals have chosen Guwahati as their second home venue and will play two games there, facing Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30. Both fixtures will be evening encounters.

Dharamsala, which hosted two Punjab Kings’ home games last season, is expected to stage at least two and possibly three matches this time around. Meanwhile, the knockout phase will see Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator held in Hyderabad, while Qualifier 2 and the final will take place in Kolkata.