Ranji Trophy: Arzaan Nagwaswalla bounces his way to another fifer

Gujarat left-arm seamer Arzaan Nagwaswalla did his burgeoning reputation of being a short-ball specialist in the Neil Wagner mould no harm in Rajkot, as he broke the back of Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy with another spirited display. He got rid of the opposing opening pair on Thursday, picked two of the final three wickets on Day 2 to close the innings on 274 and did all of that with fast nasty bouncers to register his fifth five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy.

Nagwaswalla, a refined bowler, having spent the last English summer with the India Test team as a reserve, is happy to count the bouncer as his primary weapon. "It's fetched me more than 40 per cent wickets in my career. It is surely my strength," he said.

Having modelled his action on Zaheer Khan, with a very similar jump in delivery stride, Nagwaswalla said he looks for cues in a batter's technique before bringing out the short-ball. "It's important to know when to use it and against whom," he said.

With the red ball still new, the first wicket, that of left-handed Rameez Khan, came off a full delivery that shaped away. After that, Nagwaswalla decided to ring in the bouncer regularly. All four wickets to follow came off bumpers. With the leg-side trap in place, batters continued to struggle to tackle his rising deliveries. "It's important how you construct the over," he said. "Which one to be bowl head-high and which one on the chest."

In many net sessions with Jasprit Bumrah and his mates in England, Nagaswalla said the learning was mostly basic, boring even but crucial to success. "I have always been a believer in processes. That's what they told me to do as well. I spoke with many senior players. All of them reminded me not to search for results but trust the process. Treat every net session like a match," he said.

For his unique red-ball skills, Nagwaswalla stays on the select list of India’s shadow tours. He picked up five wickets in three innings against South Africa A at Bloemfontein. Disappointed at missing out on an IPL deal, he's sticking to the process, making every opportunity count, for now, with the red ball.

