Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Karun, Malewar join forces after early wickets leave VID at 7/2

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4:Kerala's Sachin baby plays a shot during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Kerala and Vidarbha, in Nagpur.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Plenty happened on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final, which means Vidarbha and Kerala enter day four of this contest with the stage set for an interesting finish to the match. Vidarbha hold the first-innings advantage and have the opportunity to try and just bat out the draw from here — but 37 runs isn’t a massive advantage, and they know they will still need to be assertive and positive when they come out to bat, especially with the pitch likely to start deteriorating heavily late in the game....Read More

Kerala will be kicking themselves for missing out on the first innings lead, even though they came close. Angriest would be Sachin Baby, the captain who batted beautifully for a patient and anchoring 98, before throwing it away with an ill-judged hoick when more of the same would almost certainly have helped Kerala overturn the deficit.

It is now down to their bowlers if they wish to leave an impact and lift their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, and it’s still on the table — but they will need to be aggressive to try and go out and win. They will be met by a Vidarbha batting unit which is in strong form, led by skipper Karun Nair and first innings centurion Danish Malewar.

This could get interesting, and this morning session with the new ball could be decisive in terms of in which direction this game swings.