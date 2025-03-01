Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Karun, Malewar join forces after early wickets leave VID at 7/2
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Plenty happened on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final, which means Vidarbha and Kerala enter day four of this contest with the stage set for an interesting finish to the match. Vidarbha hold the first-innings advantage and have the opportunity to try and just bat out the draw from here — but 37 runs isn’t a massive advantage, and they know they will still need to be assertive and positive when they come out to bat, especially with the pitch likely to start deteriorating heavily late in the game....Read More
Kerala will be kicking themselves for missing out on the first innings lead, even though they came close. Angriest would be Sachin Baby, the captain who batted beautifully for a patient and anchoring 98, before throwing it away with an ill-judged hoick when more of the same would almost certainly have helped Kerala overturn the deficit.
It is now down to their bowlers if they wish to leave an impact and lift their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, and it’s still on the table — but they will need to be aggressive to try and go out and win. They will be met by a Vidarbha batting unit which is in strong form, led by skipper Karun Nair and first innings centurion Danish Malewar.
This could get interesting, and this morning session with the new ball could be decisive in terms of in which direction this game swings.
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Another one! Azharuddeen takes a gem
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Vidarbha throwing away their wickets! Dhruv Shorey chases a ball overpitched and swinging away, can only get a thick edge to it. Azharuddeen with the gloves flies to his right and collects it in front of first slip, a fine catch.
Kerala battling here, 7/2. Keep an eye on this match. Karun Nair in.
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Early breakthrough as Jalaj Saxena strikes!
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Just the start Kerala wanted! Early wickets have been the story of this match, but this time, it's spin that strikes. Introduced in the second over, Saxena comes around the wicket to lefty Rekhade, who plays for the spin. Unsurprisingly, the ball doesn't turn, being this new, and crashes through the bat-pad gap. Poor shot there.
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Welcome back for day 4!
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4: Welcome back! Yesterday was as exciting as we have come to expect from this Kerala team, but this team they fell narrowly short, with Vidarbha taking the final wicket of their innings to wrap up proceedings on day 3 with a 37-run lead.
Vidarbha now in charge in this match, but anything can happen in cricket, especially as the pitch opens up a bit. Let's hope for some action and an exciting end to this game. We start at 9:30.